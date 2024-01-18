GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul terms Himanta Biswa “the most corrupt Chief Minister” in the country

The Assam CM hits back, describes the Gandhi family as “the most corrupt family”

January 18, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 12:17 am IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by locals during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaland.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by locals during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaland. | Photo Credit: PTI

In one of his sharpest attacks on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Mr. Sarma “the most corrupt Chief Minister” in the country, running the “most corrupt” government.

Hitting back, Mr. Sarma called the Gandhi family the most corrupt family and described the Nyay Yatra as “miya” yatra, a term used to refer to Bengali Muslims whose roots are from Bangladesh.

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam, the Congress leader lashed out at the State government and the Chief Minister.

“I don’t have to tell you that perhaps the most corrupt Chief Minister of India is the Assam Chief Minister,” Mr. Gandhi said in a public speech at Jorhat.

Also read |Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-RSS of attacking different cultures

“Just because he can be bought with money, he [Mr. Sarma] thinks he can buy the people of Assam with money. He is wrong as the people of Assam don’t have a price tag,” the Congress leader added.

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that be the wife or the children, every member of the Chief Minister’s family was involved in one or other corruption case.

This is the strongest attack by Mr. Gandhi on Mr. Sarma, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP in 2015 after a prolonged leadership tussle.

Mr. Sarma, who is credited as the key strategist behind the BJP’s expansion in the northeast, has often blamed Mr. Gandhi for his exit from the Congress.

“According to me, the most corrupt family in the country is the Gandhi family. From the Bofors scandal to helping Anderson flee the country after the Bhopal gas tragedy, this is the most corrupt family. Not just corrupt, they are duplicate also as Gandhi is not their real surname,” Mr. Sarma told reporters.

“This is not Nyay yatra but miya yatra. Wherever there are miyas, the yatra will draw crowds. And where there are no miyas, there won’t be any crowd,” added the Chief Minister.

