FIR against web series Mirzapur for hurting religious, regional sentiments

Complainant says he wants name of Mirzapur to be removed from the series

An FIR has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh against the makers of web series Mirzapur on charges of outraging the religious feelings and portraying a particular community as linked to crime.

The FIR was lodged at Mirzapur’s Kotwali Dehat police station on a complaint of Arvind Chaturvedi, a local journalist who has also written a book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his police complaint, Mr. Chaturvedi says the plot and dialogues of the web series have hurt his “religious, social and regional sentiments” and that it has provided a wrong portayal of Mirzapur city.

The FIR names executive producers of the series Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya and Amazon Prime Video platform, where the series has been running.

Registered on January 17, it invokes Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens), 34, 504 and 505 of th IPC and Section 67a of the IT Act.

In the FIR, Mr. Chaturvedi alleges that the web series portrays a specific community as linked to crime, shows illicit relationships and incest, slangs and abuses and caste discord. The series also projects the judicial system as “false and polluted,” he says.

Ajay Kumar Singh , SP Mirzapur, said the FIR was lodged and legal action taken.

Mr. Chaturvedi said he wanted the name of Mirzapur to be removed from the series. “This fight will go on till the name of the Mirzapur web series is changed,” he told the media.

The FIR follows the case lodged against Tandav on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.