FIR against ‘unknown persons’ for digging borewells at farmers’ protest site near Tikri border

Two First Information Reports have been registered by Haryana Police at separate police stations in Bahadurgarh against unknown persons for digging borewells and raising permanent structures at farmers’ agitation site near Tikri border.
The cases were registered at City and Sadar Bahadurgarh Police Stations on Tuesday.
Sidharth Singh, Harayana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Estate Officer, in a FIR registered at Sadar Bahadurgarh Police Station said that unknown persons are raising permanent structures on the agency road dividing Sector 10 and 12. The FIR, registered under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Indian Penal Code, further said that illegal bore-well has also been dug up along the road causing damage to public property.
Similarly, a FIR has been registered at City Bahadurgarh Police Station at the behest of Manish Kumar, Human Resources Manager, Rohad Toll Plaza on National Highway-9 under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8B (Punishment for mischief by injury to national highway) of the National Highways Act. The FIR said that illegal bore-well was being dug up near Najafgarh flyover slip road and demanded that the encroachment be removed at the earliest.
The farmers have been raising permanent structures and digging borewells near the agitation site at Tikri border in view of the onset of summer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath