Fighting COVID-19 together features in talks between Narendra Modi, Japanese PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga the COVID-19 situation as the two leaders underscored the importance of close cooperation between their countries to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

They spoke of working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development to deal with the crisis, a statement said.

During their telephonic talks, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their countries and exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, it added.

“Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

The two leaders emphasised on the need for early operationalisation of the Specified Skilled workers agreement in order to synergise their strengths and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes, the statement said.

They also highlighted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of their cooperation and welcomed the steady progress in its execution.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

They appreciated the support and facilitation provided to resident citizens in each other’s country during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue such coordination.

The statement said Mr. Modi also asked Suga to provide assistance to India for combating the pandemic and expressed hope that he will receive him in India at the earliest in the near future once the COVID-19 situation stabilises.

