Farmers’ protests | Global Indian diaspora group expresses support to farmers

It calls for the repeal of the farm laws

A leading group of the Indian community, The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora (GIPD), has come out with “unwavering solidarity” with the farmers’ protest.

“The international community of progressive Indians, from more than 12 diaspora organisations spread across the globe, extends their support to the farmers and their rightful demand to be heard, calls for the repeal of the farm laws and asks for shared governance in reformulating such laws,” it has said in a statement.

The statement has called upon its supporters to send a social media message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the repeal. It says it will amplify the voices of “support to the farmers” and will give a “universal call for peace, unity and harmony in India coinciding with the Valentine’s Day”.

It said they are following the “foundational values” of India and are committed to “bringing together the people of Indian origin from across the world to contribute as a progressive alliance toward building progressive communities”.