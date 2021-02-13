Farmers’ protests | Global Indian diaspora group expresses support to farmers

A leading group of the Indian community, The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora (GIPD), has come out with “unwavering solidarity” with the farmers’ protest.
“The international community of progressive Indians, from more than 12 diaspora organisations spread across the globe, extends their support to the farmers and their rightful demand to be heard, calls for the repeal of the farm laws and asks for shared governance in reformulating such laws,” it has said in a statement.
The statement has called upon its supporters to send a social media message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the repeal. It says it will amplify the voices of “support to the farmers” and will give a “universal call for peace, unity and harmony in India coinciding with the Valentine’s Day”.
It said they are following the “foundational values” of India and are committed to “bringing together the people of Indian origin from across the world to contribute as a progressive alliance toward building progressive communities”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath