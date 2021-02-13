National

Farmers’ protests | Global Indian diaspora group expresses support to farmers

The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora logo. File   | Photo Credit: twitter.com/ @GIPAlliance

A leading group of the Indian community, The Global Indian Progressive Diaspora (GIPD), has come out with “unwavering solidarity” with the farmers’ protest.

“The international community of progressive Indians, from more than 12 diaspora organisations spread across the globe, extends their support to the farmers and their rightful demand to be heard, calls for the repeal of the farm laws and asks for shared governance in reformulating such laws,” it has said in a statement.

The statement has called upon its supporters to send a social media message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the repeal. It says it will amplify the voices of “support to the farmers” and will give a “universal call for peace, unity and harmony in India coinciding with the Valentine’s Day”.

It said they are following the “foundational values” of India and are committed to “bringing together the people of Indian origin from across the world to contribute as a progressive alliance toward building progressive communities”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 10:56:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmers-protests-global-indian-diaspora-group-expresses-support-to-farmers/article33831902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY