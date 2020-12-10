Farmers protest | Tomar appeals to farmers to consider proposals offered by govt.

Tomar made an appeal to the farmers to decide next date for further discussion on the three farm laws.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, on Thursday, said the government was ready for talks with the farmers with an open mind. He made an appeal to the farmers to consider the proposals offered by the government.

Also read: Data | Farmers, new agriculture laws and government procurement

Mr. Tomar said that he was “pained” to see that the farmers were not able to make any decision despite all their doubts being addressed by the government.

“We need to make both the farmers and the villages self-reliant to make the country self-reliant. Attempts being made in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in this directions,” said Mr. Tomar.

Mr. Tomar again made an appeal to the farmers to decide next date for further discussion on the three farm laws.

Also read: Explainer | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

Mr. Tomar said that “no law is completely bad. He reiterated the government was ready to discuss with open mind any provisions against them.” He was replying to a question whether there is any possibility of repealing the laws.

Mr. Tomar said the farmer unions should give up the path of agitation and it was not correct to intensify stir when talks were on. He said he was "hopeful" of a solution to the matter.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal reiterated that APMC system not be affected at all by the new laws. He said that Mandi system will remain as it is.

“State procurement by the government on MSP to continue. It has been categorically said on the floor of the House and the national television,” said Mr. Goyal.

Dilli Chalo | Farmers demand special Parliament session to repeal farm laws

Mr. Goyal said “Every care taken in the laws that the farmers have the upper hand. No attaching of farmers land under any circumstances.”

“The laws put no restrictions on the farmers, but open new doors for them to become prosper,” said Mr. Goyal.

The Union Consumer Affairs Minister said “Government was ‘very very open and flexible’ to find amicable solution to the issued raised by the farmers.”

“Make an honest appeal to the farmer union leaders to allow the farmers to return back to their villages and continue dialogue with the government to dispel any apprehensions,” said Mr. Goyal.

“The media need to explore this and use their investigative skills,” said Mr. Goyal, on whether the farmers were being misled by some forces.