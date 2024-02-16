Delhi Police places order for 30,000 tear gas shells ahead of ‘Bharat Bandh’

February 16, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Farmer and trade unions have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday amid the persisting blockade at the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana, where 5,000 security personnel continue to be deployed, among other strategic locations, as the farmers’ protest enters its fourth day.

The Delhi Police on Thursday placed an order for more than 30,000 tear gas shells to prevent the farmers from entering the Capital as part of their ‘Dilli Challo’ protest, an official said, adding that the police will be “extra vigilant” on Friday.

The security personnel deployed at the borders are already equipped with a large number of tear gas shells, water cannons, and other anti-riot equipment, and have been given strict orders to ensure that not a single farmer is able to enter the national capital.

The Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for a month, banning the gathering of five or more people taking part in processions or rallies, and has banned the entry of tractor-trolleys into Delhi.

In Noida, too, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police have imposed Section 144 across the district, and have cautioned commuters travelling to and from Delhi of traffic diversions. The use of metro rail service has been recommended as far as possible.

The protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana have, so far, been stopped from entering Delhi by the Haryana Police. The fortifications at all the borders include multiple layers of concrete barricades; barbed wire and concrete blocks have also been placed at all the borders. The streets connecting Haryana’s Sonipat to Delhi near the Singhu border have also been dug up to further deter the protesters.

Use of tear gas

The police have been deploying tear gas on the protesting farmers in an attempt to disperse them, and have ordered more from the Border Security Force’s Tear Smoke Unit, located in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

Tear gas shells, when deployed, create irritation in the eyes of those exposed. The Delhi Police, upon acquiring a fresh stock of the anti-riot equipment, typically distribute a share to the district police and other units of the force. This fresh stock being brought from Gwalior is expected to be distributed to the Outer, Outer North and East district police, under whose jurisdiction, if the farmers are to enter, the protest sites will fall.

Effort at normalcy

Board examinations, meanwhile, were conducted smoothly in the areas near the Tikri border, despite the security measures in place. Police and paramilitary forces also arranged vehicles to help students reach their respective examination centres near the border.