National

Farmers’ protest | Government showing gross insensitivity: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to abandon its “obstinate attitude” and agree to the demands of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Also read: We will hold parallel tractor parade on Republic Day: farmer unions

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said reports of deaths of farmers while protesting at the Delhi border amid harsh winter conditions are “disturbing”.

“According to media reports, 57 farmers have lost their lives while scores are unwell. The government is showing gross insensitivity by not acceding to the demands of the protesting farmers,” said the Congress general secretary.

Reacting to a media report that a farmer had committed suicide, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “After Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal (Haryana) and Amarjeet Singh from Fazlika (Punjab), the news of Kashmir Singh from Bilaspur (Uttarakhand) sacrificing life in the farmers’’ movement is very distressing.”

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 12:02:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmers-protest-government-showing-gross-insensitivity-priyanka-gandhi/article33482866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY