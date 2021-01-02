Farmers’ protest | Government showing gross insensitivity: Priyanka Gandhi

Cong. leader flags farmer deaths

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to abandon its “obstinate attitude” and agree to the demands of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said reports of deaths of farmers while protesting at the Delhi border amid harsh winter conditions are “disturbing”.

“According to media reports, 57 farmers have lost their lives while scores are unwell. The government is showing gross insensitivity by not acceding to the demands of the protesting farmers,” said the Congress general secretary.

Reacting to a media report that a farmer had committed suicide, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “After Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal (Haryana) and Amarjeet Singh from Fazlika (Punjab), the news of Kashmir Singh from Bilaspur (Uttarakhand) sacrificing life in the farmers’’ movement is very distressing.”