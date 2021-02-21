Farmers announce a series of events to further escalate protest

A string of programmes planned between February 23-27 to underline the government’s ‘repressive’ measures adopted against them.

Protesting farmers on Sunday announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting "repressive" measures against them.

They also said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, told a press conference in Delhi that under their proposed escalation programme, February 23 will be observed as 'Pagadi Sambhal Diwas' and February 24 as 'Daman Virodhi Diwas', essentially to underline that farmers must be respected and no "repressive measures" should be taken against them.

The Morcha said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).

"The government is adopting all the repressive measures, mischief and manipulations including arrests, detentions and registration of cases against the protesters. The Singhu border has been fortified and appears to be an international border," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said.

A long-term plan for movement will be discussed in view of the Parliament session from March 8, and the strategy will be shared in the next meeting of SKM, he said.

Another Morcha leader, Darshan Pal, also alleged "repression" by the government.

He said around 32 people have got bail out of 122 arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during a farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.