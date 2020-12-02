National

Farmers’ agitation | Truckers' association announces strike in North India from December 8

NEW DELHI 02/12/2020: Farmers protest at Singhu border against Centre's new farm laws, in Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The all-India truckers' association on Wednesday announced that they will go on strike in North India from December 8 in support of the farmers' agitation.

The All India Motor Transport Congress also threatened to take the strike to the entire country if the government failed to heed to the farmers' demands, according to its president, Kultaran Singh Atwal.

"The entire North India is affected and thousands of trucks carrying food, vegetables and other perishable and non-perishable items coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K are impacted and we still support them as 65% of the trucks are engaged in carrying farm produce," Mr Atwal said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 7:39:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmers-agitation-truckers-association-announces-strike-in-north-india-from-december-8/article33232912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY