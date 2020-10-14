National

Farmer leaders walk out of meeting with Agriculture Secretary

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.  

A delegation of farmer leaders from Punjab walked out of a meeting with Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal at Krishi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the widespread protests in Punjab over the controversial agricultural marketing laws passed last month.

“The Secretary was trying to give them some gyaan about the supposed benefits of the new laws. The leaders stood up and said that BJP leaders are roaming all over Punjab, spreading propaganda, but they do not have time to meet us here in Delhi,” said Avik Saha, convenor of the Jai Kisan Andolan, whose Punjab unit is among the protesting unions.

Also Read
Farmers shout slogans in Noida on September 25, 2020 as they ride tractors towards New Delhi.

The Hindu Explains | Who gains and who loses from the farm Bills?

 

“Then they walked out of the meeting. On the one hand, they want to explain benefits, but on the other hand, they are not really interested in resolving the issue,” he added, noting that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was not available to meet the farmer leaders.

The dialogue has failed as the Central government is not serious on the issue of farmers, said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ekta, who was part of the delegation.

Mr. Dallewal said that the Union Agriculture Minister should have talked to the farmers instead of the Secretary, adding that if Union Ministers are serious about the talks, then they should have talked to the representatives of all the farmers’ groups present in Chandigarh. Instead, a delegation of Union Ministers is engaged in efforts to mislead the farmers in Punjab, he said.

Watch | Why are the agriculture bills being opposed?
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 3:37:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farmer-leaders-walk-out-of-meeting-with-agriculture-secretary/article32852651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY