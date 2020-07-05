FAO issues locust alert for India

India, which is tackling the worst locust attack in 26 years for the last three months, should remain on “high alert” during the next four weeks, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Meanwhile, the Indian government has stepped up efforts and is using latest technology and equipment such as drones and Bell helicopters to control the menace.

Rajasthan is the most affected State in the country. The other affected States are Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar.

In its latest update, the FAO said spring-bred locust swarms that migrated to India-Pakistan border and travelled east to northern States, were expected to return back to Rajasthan with the start of monsoon in coming days.

These swarms would return to Rajasthan to join other swarms still arriving from Iran and Pakistan, which is expected to be supplemented by swarms from the Horn of Africa in about mid-July, it added.