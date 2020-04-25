Families allowed to take part in 3 militants’ burial: Kashmir IG

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said they had allowed three families which identified three slain militants killed in an encounter on Wednesday to participate in their burial in the Sonamarg area.

“Three out of four slain militants were identified by their families. These families participated in the burial in the presence of a magistrate,” Inspector General of Police (IG), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

Four militants, who belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Jaish-e-Muhammad, were killed in an operation by the security forces in Melhura village of Shopian on Wednesday.

To a question whether the burials were allowed in their native place, Mr. Kumar replied in the negative.

Sources said three slain militants belonged to south Kashmir. It is for the first time that the police have decided to bury local militants over 130 km away from their native places. The decision has been taken as funerals in native places in the past saw violent protests and recruitment of local boys.

The police have neither named the militants nor their native places.

3 jawans injured

Meanwhile, three CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack in Budgam on Friday.

“A grenade was thrown at the E/29 Battalion of the CRPF camp at Dooniwari village in Chadoora. Three CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries,” Mr. Kumar said.