National

Fake gutka seized in Berhampur

The police unearthed fake gutka and pan masala of various brands during raids in Berhampur and its adjoining areas on Monday and Tuesday and arrested five persons. Seven others involved in the racket were at large and a search was under way, police sources said.

The sale of gutka and pan masala has been banned during the lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On information about a gutka unit operating at Sihala on the outskirts of Berhampur, the police intensified vigil. On Monday, a police team nabbed five persons transporting 11 bags of gutka and pan masala on their bikes. Based on their statements, the police unearthed a storage point on Desibehera Street on Tuesday and seized a large quantity of raw materials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 3:25:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/fake-gutka-seized-in-berhampur/article31410704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY