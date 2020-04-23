Fake gutka seized in Berhampur

The police unearthed fake gutka and pan masala of various brands during raids in Berhampur and its adjoining areas on Monday and Tuesday and arrested five persons. Seven others involved in the racket were at large and a search was under way, police sources said.

The sale of gutka and pan masala has been banned during the lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On information about a gutka unit operating at Sihala on the outskirts of Berhampur, the police intensified vigil. On Monday, a police team nabbed five persons transporting 11 bags of gutka and pan masala on their bikes. Based on their statements, the police unearthed a storage point on Desibehera Street on Tuesday and seized a large quantity of raw materials.