Fact check: Old clip from Galwan valley falsely linked to India-China clash in Tawang

December 14, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

In the wake of the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, a video purporting to show the aftermath of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which shows Chinese troops tending to an injured soldier, has been viewed over 84,000 times on Twitter and retweeted over 1,600 times, as of December 14.

“Somebody convey the condition of their Chinese soldiers to Richa Chadha...!” reads the tweet, in an apparent jibe at the Bollywood actor whose tweet in response to a recent statement by top Army commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi sparked a backlash on social media.

The Hindu also found several other posts with similar claims.

On December 9, Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in a face-off in Tawang. Following the scuffle, both sides immediately disengaged and a flag meeting was held to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The clip was shared close on the heels of the incident. But The Hindu traced it back to the Galwan valley clash in June 2020, which resulted in several casualties and marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

A reverse image search led us to a video posted by the China News Service on the Galwan incident, which featured the visuals from the viral video (from 2:21 mins).

We also found news reports attributing these visuals to the India-China clash in 2020.

But the same visuals are now being falsely linked to the Tawang incident.

