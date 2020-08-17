Facebook’s 'inaction' related to India business interests, alleges Congress

Twitter spat between BJP’s Nishikant Dubey and Congress’ Shashi Tharoor

The Congress on Monday alleged that Facebook India’s “inaction” against objectionable and hateful content destabilises democracy but the company may be guided by its business interest in India.

While reiterating its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against Facebook India that it “favoured” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party also alleged that the kin of a top FB India official was linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal published an investigative report that claimed senior Facebook executives intervened to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana for his communally charged posts on Facebook.

The issue also led to a Twitter spat between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, after Mr. Tharoor said he would like to hear from Facebook on the latest controversy involving them.

Reacting to Mr. Tharoor’s comment, Mr. Dubey tweeted,“The Chairman of Standing Commitee does not have the authority to do anything without discussion of the agenda with its member. @ShashiTharoor stop @RahulGandhi agenda without authorisation by the Committee and Speaker @ombirlakota.”

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra then quickly pointed out that Facebook was already part of an agreed agenda with the Speaker’s approval at the beginning of the year. “Amazing how @BJP jumps up & down at anything to do with FB’s interests!” she said on Twitter.

“You are absolutely right @mahuamoitra, and by imputing motives to my decision, @nishikant_dubey has brought the Committee’s work into disrepute, a matter I will take up. Extraordinary that an MP would suggest that a matter of such great public interest should NOT be taken up by us!” Mr. Tharoor tweeted.

At the Congress party’s virtual press conference, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “With all responsibility, I will say that Facebook’ inaction destabilises our democracy. More often than not, Facebook takes no action and, even worse, allows objectionable content to continue despite [it] being brought to [its] notice.”

“A look at Facebook’s business interests in India explain the inaction against hate speech and attempts to incite violence. Facebook owned WhatsApp awaits a payment licence. The possible profits in India, a market where the messaging app has 40 crore users, is undeniably huge,” Ms. Shrinate said.