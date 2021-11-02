Facebook representative allowed time to appear before Delhi Assembly Committee

Company requested 14 days to find right person to provide panel with the data required

Facebook India’s representative has been allowed to appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony on November 18 since the company requested an extension of 14 days to find the right person “best placed to provide the Committee with the data required”.

According to the Delhi Assembly, in response to the summons issued by it to the social media giant on October 27, Facebook India has requested an extension of 14 days to appear before the Committee headed by MLA Raghav Chadha.

This, the company told the Committee, was to enable them to ensure the availability of senior representatives “with the requisite knowledge and who are best placed” to provide it with the data required.

The request, the Assembly said, was made by the Public Policy Head of Facebook India on October 29.

“Considering the request and reasons stated therein, Chairman and MLA Raghav Chadha has decided to grant the extension to Facebook India to make available the suitable senior representatives.”

According to the Assembly, the Committee proceedings have now been rescheduled for 12:30 p.m. on November 18.

The Committee is examining what it termed “unprecedented communal disharmony and violence in Delhi” during the riots in February 2020.