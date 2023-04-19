HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from April 21 to 29

S. Jaishankar will travel to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, his first visit to these countries as External Affairs Minister

April 19, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. File photo

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will begin a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic beginning Friday to explore bilateral engagement in new areas.

It will be Mr. Jaishankar's first visit as the External Affairs Minister to these countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mr. Jaishankar will first travel to Guyana where he will hold wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Hugh Hilton Todd on further expansion of overall ties between the two countries.

During his visit to the country from April 21 to 23, he will call on Guyana's leadership and interact with several ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, announcing the visit.

It said the External Affairs Minister will visit Panama from April 24 to 25, Colombia from April 25 to 27 and his last destination would be the Dominican Republic.

He will visit the Dominican Republic from April 27 to 29.

"It (the visit) will provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and explore new areas of cooperation in a whole host of areas, particularly in the post-pandemic scenario," the MEA said in a statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.