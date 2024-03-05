External Affairs Minister Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, and other global issues with South Korea's national security adviser

March 05, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Seoul

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 5 met South Korea's national security advisor Chang Ho-jin and held useful discussions with him on the shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary regional and global issues.

Mr. Jaishankar is in Seoul on the first leg of his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan.

He will co-chair the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Cho Tae-yul during the visit. "Good start to my South Korea visit. Meeting with the Director of National Security Chang Ho-jin in Seoul today. A useful discussion on our shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary regional & global issues," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun.

"Wide-ranging conversation on our trade and economic cooperation, both current and future, which is at the heart of India-South Korea relationship," Mr. Jaishankar said.

He also held an interesting conversation with think tank representatives of South Korea.

"Our exchanges and interaction would only increase as the convergences between our two countries grow," Mr. Jaishankar said.

During the visit, he is also expected to meet with Korean dignitaries and the Indian community.

The Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, science and technology and culture.

The JCM is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it. It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of Jaishankar's visit.