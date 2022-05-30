  • Article 311 of the Constitution of India safeguards civil servants against any arbitrary dismissal from their posts and helps them respond to charges in an inquiry against them.
  • Perception makes an errant officer’s transfer from “happening” places such as Delhi or Chandigarh to a not so politically or administratively endowed region a ‘punishment posting’.
  • A few believe that the Centre does errant civil servants a favour by transferring them out of a pollution-battling Delhi to far-flung areas with cleaner air and water.