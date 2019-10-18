RSS expects Ayodhya case verdict in favour of Hindus

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expected the court verdict in the Ayodhya case to go in favour of Hindus, its Sarakaryavah Suresh Joshi said on Friday.

“The Supreme Court has completed the hearing in the Ayodhya case. It has been our stand since long that all impediments for the construction of a Ram temple should go. There was a legal issue as to who owns the land. Now, we are waiting for the court to deliver its judgment and everyone is expecting the verdict to come in a month,” he said.

Mr. Joshi was addressing the media here at the end of a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting, which was also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“We will take a decision on our next course of action depending on the changing scenario following the court verdict. We are expecting that the court verdict will come in favour of Hindu society,” he said.

On the issue of finding a solution through mediation, he said, “Attempts to find a solution through mediation had been going on for long. We also wanted a solution through this process. But mediation did not provide any tangible solution within a fixed time frame.”

“Had the mediation yielded a result, the option of going to court would not have necessitated. We have come to such a pass that there is no hope of getting a solution through mediation. It would also have been fine for us if mediation had succeeded. Now, the court is hearing the case and the verdict should be acceptable to all,” Mr. Joshi said, adding that this was a matter of prestige for all and also that of the country.

When asked about the stance of the RSS on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Mr. Joshi said, “Every country should come up with NRC. People should be identified on the basis of their Indian nationality. The NRC experiment has been carried out in Assam and it should be extended to the whole country. The NRC is in the interest of the country. Those who are infiltrating into the country are not Indian nationals and should be identified as foreign nationals.” .

The government should make efforts without any hesitation to implement a uniform civil code, which was required for the development of the country. “Such a Code should have been there in the Constitution when it was framed. If it was not done then, now necessary amendment should be brought in favour of the Code.”