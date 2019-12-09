Exempt Manipur from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, urges CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Monday that the State should be exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that is all set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said, “We are not opposed to the Bill, we want exemption. Our land is very small and population also less, Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that Manipur will be exempted from CAB.”

According to the proposed Bill, the amendments to Citizenship Act, 1955, if approved will not apply to tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura as included in the sixth schedule of the Constitution and States of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland that are protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP). Citizens of other States require ILP to visit the three States as per Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

“ILP can be extended to Manipur through an executive order. Such arrangement existed before. The Home Minister when he moves the Bill, is likely to announce that Manipur will be exempted. We have been assured by him,” he said.

Several northeastern States, including the BJP-ruled Manipur, have erupted in protests against the Bill.

There are apprehensions that “outsiders” could settle in these areas impacting the indigenous communities and local tribes.