  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise Policy case: Delhi court allows businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Arora after the CBI didn't opposed his petition.

November 16, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI's plea to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused and alleged close aide to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an approver in the excise policy case, a court source said.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal passed the order while allowing pardon to Mr. Arora in the case.

During the hearing, Mr. Arora had told the court he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily” and expressed the desire to turn an approver in the case.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Arora after the CBI didn't opposed his petition.

ALSO READ
ED conducts searches at 25 locations in Delhi Excise Policy case

The premier investigative agency, in its reply to the anticipatory bail plea had stated that Mr. Arora had joined the probe and disclosed certain facts which were vital for the investigation and hence, “the CBI has no objection if the anticipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court.” In August, the CBI had registered a case in the alleged excise policy scam and issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused.

Among the accused public servants are Mr. Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

Related stories

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy case
Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.