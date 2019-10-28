Govt signals shift, allows European Parliament members to visit Kashmir

Nearly three months after its decision on Article 370, the Union government has decided to allow a delegation of European parliamentarians to travel to Srinagar and see the situation in Kashmir.

According to sources in Delhi and Srinagar, a 28-member delegation comprising Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from Italy, Britain, France, Germany, and Poland will visit Srinagar on Tuesday. On Monday, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended a lunch hosted by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. They met a few mainstream Kashmiri leaders, including former Minister Muzaffar Beigh from the PDP and winners of the Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

“PM Modi expressed the hope that [the MEPs] have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official statement. “Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region,” it added.

The EU Embassy in Delhi clarified that the MEPs were in India in their “personal capacity” and not as part of an official delegation. The sources said they had been invited by a local NGO called WESTT, which is hosting them.

The visit to Jammu and Kashmir is being coordinated with the NSA’s office, said officials in Srinagar, as he has been the government’s point-person on the move to dilute Article 370 and bifurcate the State into Union Territories on August 5.

EU's criticism

The decision to allow the MEPs visit J&K marks a significant turnaround in the policy of the Centre, which has faced considerable criticism in the European Union (EU) and in the US over its Article 370 move. It has thus far refused permission to any foreign journalist to cover the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post August 5, and turned down requests from diplomats based in Delhi to visit as well. On October 3, it declined a request by visiting US Congressman Chris Van Hollen to visit Srinagar and the issue was brought up by the State Department during a special hearing of the US Congress subcommittee on Human Rights that looked into concerns over Kashmir. UN Special Rapporteurs at the Human Rights Council have also issued statements protesting the denial of applications to visit. The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on whether other foreign delegation visits were being planned as well.

The MEPs’ visit comes just a few days before the Presidential ordinance on reorganisation of J&K goes into place on October 31, and follows concerns expressed by the EU on Article 370 decision. In September, the European Parliament saw a discussion by the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, a debate in the European Parliament at Strasbourg, as well as a meeting of MEPs with the “Friends of Kashmir group”. However, the Parliament refused to pass any resolution against India.

In a speech, delivered on her behalf, EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said the EU had taken up its concerns about “the situation on the ground, with its restrictions on fundamental freedoms,” directly with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. who visited Brussels prior to the meeting. “It is crucial that freedom of movement and means of communication are fully restored as well as access to all essential services,” the speech added.