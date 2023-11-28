EPFO delays to be resolved, says Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav

November 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav met representatives of employees and employers in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here at his office on November 28 and assured them that the Ministry is addressing complaints of delays in processing joint options of employees for higher pension.

CBT members have raised the issue earlier too. Trade union leaders allege that thousands of employees’ applications are stuck over lack of subscription data for previous years.

The meeting was primarily to discuss human resources and administrative issues in the EPFO. The CBT members pointed out that around 10,000 posts are lying vacant and most of them are in offices near industrial clusters.

Pension not revised

“More than one year has passed since the Supreme Court verdict on higher pension. But no one has received the increased amount so far despite remitting huge amounts to the EPFO. Staff at the EPFO are struggling with applications. Staff shortage is creating hurdles in processing of joint options. The government does not have a plan to address this issue,” said a CBT member. The last date for employers to approve joint options ends December 31.

Technical problems with the EPFO websites were also raised in the meeting. Every time we raise this issue, the Minister says that the government is studying the State Bank of India website. But that study is not done yet,” another member said.

Representatives of EPFO employees and officers had complained to the CBT on shortage of staff and about anomalies in their promotions and work arrangements. The meeting also discussed such complaints and Mr. Yadav assured members that the Labour Ministry will hold discussions with representatives of the EPFO employees and officers on such pending complaints.

On technical delays, the Ministry told members that the performance of the website has improved and it is visible in the increase in disposal of requests such as withdrawals and transfers of subscriber’s money. The CBT members also urged the Minister to consider a plea to increase the minimum PF pension ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.