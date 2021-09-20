National

EPFO adds 14.65 lakh net subscribers in July

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 14.65 lakh net subscribers in July, an increase from the 11.16 lakh net additions in June, according to the provisional payroll data published on Monday.

In a statement, the Labour and Employment Ministry said of the total addition, 9.02 lakh members had joined the EPFO for the first time.

“Around 5.63 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO. This shows that majority of subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO, by transferring their past accumulations from previous job to the current PF account rather than applying for final withdrawal,” the statement read.

With 3.88 lakh new subscribers from the 22 to 25 years age bracket and 3.27 lakh in the 18 to 21 years age group, the Ministry said this pointed towards first-time job-seekers joining the workforce in large numbers.

Over 62% of the net addition came from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 7:34:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/epfo-adds-1465-lakh-net-subscribers-in-july/article36570272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY