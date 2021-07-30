Ensure vaccination of marginalised groups, says Government

Asks States to reach persons lacking documentation, access.

There is a need to keep the focus of COVID vaccination on the most vulnerable groups to ensure that vaccination is equitable and accessible to all, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday in his letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories.

He said the vaccination of destitutes and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for vaccination, needs to be facilitated.

“States may adopt a targeted approach to cover this group. This Ministry has already advised all States and Union Territories for providing vaccination to such group of people like beggars, nomads, people residing in rehabilitation camps etc. while sharing the SOPS vaccination of persons who do not possess prescribed identity card,” he said.