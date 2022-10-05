Another encounter erupts in Shopian

PTI October 05, 2022 07:46 IST

Security personnel at the encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. police said. This is the second gunfight in the district in less than 12 hours. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, he added. On Tuesday night, an encounter started in Drach area of the district.



