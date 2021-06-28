Emirates likely to resume flights from India to Dubai from July 7 onwards: report

The airline is awaiting exact travel protocols and guidelines from the government regarding the resumption of the flight operations

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates may resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7, over two months after the UAE suspended its operations owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in India, according to a media report.

However, the airline is awaiting exact travel protocols and guidelines from the government regarding the resumption of the flight operations, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

“We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai from 7th of July 2021... We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon," the report said, quoting the airline in response to a query from a passenger on its Twitter account.

The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July 7, the report said.

The airline's social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume from June 23.

But on Thursday, Emirates informed passengers that flights from India to Dubai remained suspended.

On April 24, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.