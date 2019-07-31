Eminent economist Subir Gokarn passes away

Eminent economist and former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn passed away on July 31.

“I share this with a heavy heart...Subir Gokarn, my friend and colleague, passed away a few hours back,” Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi said in a tweet.

In November 2015, Gokarn was appointed as an executive director on the board of the IMF. He was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009 for a term of three years and had the distinction of being the youngest deputy governor at that time. He was also associated with Brooking’s India.