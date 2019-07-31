National

Eminent economist Subir Gokarn passes away

He was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009

Eminent economist and former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn passed away on July 31.

“I share this with a heavy heart...Subir Gokarn, my friend and colleague, passed away a few hours back,” Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi said in a tweet.

In November 2015, Gokarn was appointed as an executive director on the board of the IMF. He was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009 for a term of three years and had the distinction of being the youngest deputy governor at that time. He was also associated with Brooking’s India.

