GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Electoral bonds biggest extortion scheme and Modi is mastermind: Rahul

Congress says the Prime Minister’s defence of the scheme a “pathetic attempt at damage control”

April 15, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and party candidate from Wayanad constituency, Rahul Gandhi addresses the party supporters during the roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Wayanad on April 15, 2024

Congress leader and party candidate from Wayanad constituency, Rahul Gandhi addresses the party supporters during the roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Wayanad on April 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The electoral bond scheme (EBS) is the biggest extortion scheme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the mastermind, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on April 15, in response to the Prime Minister’s comments on the scheme in an interview to Asian News International (ANI).

The principal Opposition party asserted that the money trail through the EBS was only because of the Supreme Court as the State Bank of India (SBI) resisted full disclosures and called the Prime Minister’s defence of the scheme a “pathetic attempt at damage control”.

Editorial | Bonded favours: On the electoral bond scheme, sordid revelations

“The important thing in electoral bond is names and dates. When you carefully see the names and dates you will know that when they [donors] gave the electoral bond, right after that some contract was given to them or a CBI inquiry was withdrawn against them,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters.

He said the Prime Minister should be asked to explain why one day the CBI inquiry starts against a company and soon after bonds were purchased, the inquiry was scrapped. Similarly, after a company donated electoral bonds, they were given the contract.

“Prime Minister is caught here, that’s why he is giving interview to ANI. This is the biggest extortion scheme of the world and PM Modi is the mastermind of it,” Mr. Gandhi alleged.

Making sense of electoral bond judgment through data

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The electoral bond money trail is ENTIRELY because of the Supreme Court which is now being threatened. The PM is as usual lying since he got SBI to resist full disclosure till the last minute. Pathetic attempt at damage control”.

“The SBI demanded three months to match donor data with political parties. It took less than 15 seconds and just five lines of Python code. Clearly, the SBI was seeking to postpone disclosure of donors on behalf of the Modi Sarkar,” Mr. Ramesh added in a subsequent statement.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.