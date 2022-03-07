Elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats on March 31

Vacancies are due to the retirement of members from April 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 7 announced that polls to 13 Rajya Sabha seats in six States would be held on March 31.

The seats in question would be vacated due to the retirement of members from April 2.

In Assam, two seats would go to polls due to retirement of Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora.

Congress MP Anand Sharma’s retirement would lead to one vacancy from Himachal Pradesh.

Three seats from Kerala would be vacated due to retirement of A.K. Antony, M.V. Shreyams Kumar and k. Somaprasad.

One seat each in Nagaland and Tripura would be vacated upon retirement of K.G. Kenye and Jharna Das Baidya respectively.

Five seats from Punjab would also go to the polls due to retirement of Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo.

According to the EC’s schedule, polling would be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and counting of votes would begin at 5 p.m. on March 31.