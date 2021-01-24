National

Election Commission to launch e-EPIC on January 25

Electors will be able to download electronic versions of the Electors Photo Identity Cards (e-EPICs) from January 25 as the Election Commission (EC) is set to launch the programme during its National Voters Day celebrations.

The EC said in a statement on January 24 that the event would include Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launching the programme by handing out e-EPICs to five new voters.

The digital version of EPICs would be available for download from the Voter Helpline app, voterportal.eci.gov.in and nvsp.in, the EC said.

The e-EPIC would be a non-editable PDF of the EPIC that can be downloaded on the phone and stored on the DigiLocker app or self-printed from a computer.

All general voters who have valid EPIC numbers would be able to download the e-EPIC from February 1 and those who applied in November and December 2020 will be able to download their digital EPICs from January 25 till January 31, according to the EC.

