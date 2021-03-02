National

Election Commission cuts notice period for new political parties

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it had reduced the public notice period for new political parties seeking registration from 30 days to seven days due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relaxation in notice period would remain in force till the last dates of nomination for the Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and West Bengal elections, that is March 19 and April 7 respectively. According to guidelines, the applicants are supposed to publish the proposed name of their party in two national and local daily newspapers each on two days, seeking objections, if any, within 30 days.

“The Commission has announced the General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on 26.02.2021. It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of COVID-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party,” the EC statement said.

The parties who have published their notice on or before February 26 would be given a seven-day notice period and objections would be taken till 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday or the end of the originally provided 30-day period, whichever is earlier, the EC said.

