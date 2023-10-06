Election Commission briefs observers ahead of Assembly polls in five states

October 06, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the Election Commission on Friday conducted a briefing session for around 1,180 observers who will monitor polls to ensure the process is free and fair.

The day-long meeting aimed to streamline strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented effectively, a senior EC official said.

The electoral observers include, general, police and expenditure observers and are drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and other services from across the country.

Addressing a briefing session here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed the Commission’s observers to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

He said the Commission is concentrating on presenting a humane face, by facilitating and including People with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens (above 80 years) and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions such as home voting and accessible polling stations.

Instructing observers to monitor social media and ensure corrective action, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said the election should not only be fair but must also seen to be fair.

Senior officials of the commission also briefed observers on important themes related to elections like EVMs, electoral rolls, Model Code of Conduct, expenditure, legal provisions, Information Technology initiatives, and social-media related standard operating procedures.

The electoral process in the five states has to be completed before the assemblies tenure ends.

While the tenure of the Mizoram Assembly ends in December, the legislatures of the other four states will complete their terms in January.