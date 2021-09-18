Eighty crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

India has administered 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the coronavirus was rolled out on January 16 with health-care workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

“Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat,” Mr. Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag “WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive”.

On Friday, India administered the highest ever single-day vaccinations with 2.5 crore doses given in 24 hours, which Mr. Mandaviya described as a golden chapter in world history.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Health Ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the Ministry said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said.

