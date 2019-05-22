National

Eight injured in blast along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Eight Army personnel were injured in a blast during a training exercise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on May 22, officials said.

Officials had earlier stated that an Army personnel was killed in the blast that took place during handling of explosives but later said he was in a critical condition.

The injured have been hospitalised.

Further details are awaited.

