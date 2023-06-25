Egyptian President El-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with ‘Order of the Nile’ award

June 25, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on June 25, conferred the country’s highest state honour “Order of the Nile” award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Instituted in 1915, the ‘Order of the Nile’ is conferred upon Heads of states, Crown Princes, and Vice-Presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services.

This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.

The ‘Order of the Nile’ is a pure gold collar consisting of three-square gold units comprising Pharaonic symbols.

The first unit resembles the idea of protecting the state against the evils, the second one resembles prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile and the third one refers to wealth and endurance.

The three units are connected to one another by a circular gold flower decorated with turquoise and ruby.

Hanging from the collar is a hexagonal pendant decorated with flowers of the Pharaonic style, and turquoise and ruby gems.

In the middle of the pendant, there is a protruding symbol representing the Nile that brings together the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus).

Here is the list of international awards conferred to Mr. Modi:

Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. – May 2023

Companion of the Order of Fiji: Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi’s global leadership – May 2023

Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau – May 2023

Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021

Legion of Merit by the U.S. Government (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements) – 2020

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order – First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) –2019

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) –2019

Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) – 2019

Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) – 2019

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) – 2018

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) – 2016

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) – 2016

Earlier Mr. Modi met Mr. El-Sisi and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect.

The Egyptian President welcomed Mr. Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, at the presidential palace where the two leaders were closeted for one-on-one meeting.

Mr. Modi arrived on June 24 afternoon after a successful visit to the U.S.

On June 24, Mr. Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level Ministers constituted by Mr. El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Mr. El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Mr. Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

