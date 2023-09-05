Editors Guild urges Manipur govt. to close cases against its president and fact-finding team members

September 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on September 5 urged the Manipur government to close the cases registered by the State police against its president and the members of a fact-finding team, stating that its report on media coverage of ethnic clashes, was aimed at enabling introspection and reflection on the media’s conduct in such a sensitive situation.

Stating that it was disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the EGI president and the fact-finding team members who had visited Manipur to study and document media’s coverage of ethnic clashes in the State, the Guild, in a statement said it was shocked by the “intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh in response to the report”.

The Guild said it had received several representations from civil society as well as the Indian Army raising concerns that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Chin minority.

“The Guild had sent a three-member team to Manipur to examine the media’s reportage in the State as well as the effects of internet shut down. The team met a cross-section of reporters, editors, representatives of the Editors Guild of Manipur, All Manipur Working Journalists Union, civil society activists, public intellectuals, women affected by the violence, tribal spokespersons and the representatives of the security forces operating in Manipur,” it said.

The report was released on September 2, 2023. “The Guild is extremely disturbed that rather than respond to the concerns raised in the report in a meaningful way, the State government has registered FIRs invoking multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The Guild has already acknowledged and corrected an error that was pointed out regarding a photo caption and we remain open to further discussion,” said the EGI.

It said: “However, the Chief Minister’s labelling of the journalists body as ‘anti-State’ and ‘anti-national’ is deeply disturbing, especially given the way the Union government has emphasised the country’s democratic credentials as well as the spirit of freedom of speech at the global stage for the upcoming G20 summit.”