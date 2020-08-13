Editors Guild condemns violence against journalists

“The Editors Guild of India demands that the police authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru take cognisance of both the cases and quickly take necessary steps.”

Condemning the recent incidents of attacks on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru, the Editors Guild of India said that freedom of press is an “indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy”.

Three journalists working with The Caravan magazine were allegedly assaulted while they were in northeast Delhi’s North Ghonda neighbourhood on August 11 to report on a complainant in the recent communal violence case in the Capital. They also say they were subjected to communal slurs, threatened with murder and sexually harassed.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement pic.twitter.com/zhLJif7IiQ — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) August 13, 2020

On the same day, in Bengaluru, as many as four journalists belonging to India Today, The News Minute and Suvarna News 24X7 were reportedly attacked by the City Police. They were covering the mob violence triggered by a social media post.

“Both attacks are reprehensible. The freedom of the media to discharge its responsibilities without fear or harassment is an important and indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy,” the Guild said in a statement.

The Guild further pointed out that the case of assault on journalists working with The Caravan shows a dangerous trend where communally inspired people can assault and harass journalists with impunity in the presence of an indifferent police, while the Bengaluru incident highlights the failure of law enforcement agencies in maintaining an environment where the media can function freely and without fear.

“The Editors Guild of India demands that the police authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru take cognisance of both the cases and quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the guilty,” the Guild said.