ED summons NC chief Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

The 86-year-old former chief minister is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

January 11, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been summoned by the ED in a money-laundering case

File picture of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been summoned by the ED in a money-laundering case | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was chargesheeted by ED in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off funds of the JKCA by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency’s case is based on a 2018 chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

In the summons, the ED has asked Mr. Abdullah, a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to depose at its office in Srinagar.

