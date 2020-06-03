National

ED submits charge sheet against defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari via email

After the court takes cognisance of the charge sheet, the ED may request for Mr. Bhandari's extradition from the United Kingdom.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a charge sheet in the money laundering case against defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, through email.

Mr. Bhandari's company, Santech International FZC, had allegedly bought a London property for 1.9 million pounds in 2009 by acquiring 100% shares of a British Virgin Islands firm, Vortex Management Holdings.

The property was transferred to Dubai-based Sky Lite Investment FZE in June 2010 at the same price, according to the agency.

In due course, the name of Sky Lite was changed allegedly to Mayfair Investment FZE, which was later sold to a United Arab Emirates national.

In April 2016, the Income-Tax Department had conducted searches against Mr. Bhandari, after which it registered a case against him under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

