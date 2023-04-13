HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED initiates probe into BBC India’s alleged foreign exchange violations

In February, the Income Tax department conducted a three-day survey at the offices of the BBC, two weeks after the broadcaster’s release of a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots

April 13, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of security personnel outside the building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India

File picture of security personnel outside the building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated an inquiry into BBC India’s foreign remittances under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The agency is scrutinising the British broadcaster’s financial statements.

ALSO READ
Survey at BBC offices revealed multiple irregularities, says I-T Department

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

ALSO READ | Brazen intimidation: On the tax survey on the BBC

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

In February, the Income Tax department conducted a three-day survey at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai. During the I-T survey, the broadcaster’s financial transactions and computer records were examined on the allegation of a “deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws including transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits illegally”.

ALSO READ
Media raids and breaking the silence on press freedom

The I-T department’s move came weeks after the release of a controversial two-part documentary titled India: the Modi Question, pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the situation of minorities in India. The documentary was blocked by the government on social media platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.