ED initiates probe into BBC India’s alleged foreign exchange violations

April 13, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated an inquiry into BBC India’s foreign remittances under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The agency is scrutinising the British broadcaster’s financial statements.

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

ALSO READ | Brazen intimidation: On the tax survey on the BBC

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

In February, the Income Tax department conducted a three-day survey at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai. During the I-T survey, the broadcaster’s financial transactions and computer records were examined on the allegation of a “deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws including transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits illegally”.

The I-T department’s move came weeks after the release of a controversial two-part documentary titled India: the Modi Question, pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the situation of minorities in India. The documentary was blocked by the government on social media platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)