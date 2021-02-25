ED conducts searches in loan fund diversion scam

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches in connection with alleged siphoning and diversion of loan funds amounting to ₹605 crore by Shree Bankey Bihari Exports Limited (SBBEL).
The premises of Amar Chand Gupta, Ram Laal Gupta, Raj Kumar Gupta and other family members have been searched by the agency’s Delhi zonal unit. The money laundering probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against SBBEL and its directors.
According to the ED, SBBEL diverted the loan funds through its sister units and also by employing the modus operandi of showing bogus and fictitious sale/purchase transactions. “The primary security had also been disposed of by it without depositing the sale proceeds in the loan account,” it said.
The books of accounts were hidden in various business premises of the Guptas. “During the searches, various incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones and digital storage devices, indicating a number of entities controlled by them to facilitate money laundering, have been found,” said the ED.
The agency is conducting investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of two more FIRs instituted by the CBI against the two other group companies for alleged bank fraud of ₹100 crore each. Therefore, the total amount of “proceeds of crime” is ₹805 crore, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath