ED attaches two plots of former U.P. Minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Rangnath Mishra and others in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him. The agency has attached two residential plots in Allahabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The assets are in the name of Mr. Mishra and his family members.
The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the State’s Vigilance Department, following a recommendation from the Lokayukta. Initial inquiry had revealed that Mr. Mishra’s actual income between May 13, 2007, and October 5, 2011, was about ₹1.57 crore, but he had allegedly spent more than ₹7.61 crore.
Further investigation into the sources of assets purchased by the former Minister and his family members in the name of a trust named “Samiti” and institutes is under way, said the agency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.