ED attaches two plots of former U.P. Minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Rangnath Mishra and others in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him. The agency has attached two residential plots in Allahabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The assets are in the name of Mr. Mishra and his family members.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the State’s Vigilance Department, following a recommendation from the Lokayukta. Initial inquiry had revealed that Mr. Mishra’s actual income between May 13, 2007, and October 5, 2011, was about ₹1.57 crore, but he had allegedly spent more than ₹7.61 crore.

Further investigation into the sources of assets purchased by the former Minister and his family members in the name of a trust named “Samiti” and institutes is under way, said the agency.