ED attaches assets worth ₹11.85 crore in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹11.85 crore in a case involving Surya Vinayak Industries Limited and others, who have been accused of cheating the public sector banks of ₹2,066 crore.

The attached assets belong to the company, Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Neena Jain, Surya Vinayak Hospitalities, Florina Airlines Ltd. and also shares of Limited Companies of Abhinav Shukla and Sudhir Shukla.

The ED probe is based on an FIR and charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It is alleged that the directors used forged documents and records to get loans to the tune of ₹2,240 crore for the company. The funds were diverted to various companies and entities controlled by them and also to their personal accounts.

The ED has so far issued five provisional property attachment orders involving assets worth Rs.179 crore. Two charge sheets have been filed against 32 persons and companies.