ED arrests three persons in terror financing, money laundering case

February 14, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Three locals allegedly involved in the admission of Kashmiri students in Pakistani medical colleges were arrested in Srinagar, the Enforcement Directorate Enforcement (ED) said on Wednesday.

An ED spokesman identified the arrested persons as Mohammad Akbar Bhat, from Srinagar, Fatima Shah from Srinagar and Sabzzar Ahmad Shaikh from Anantnag.

“They were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The accused persons were involved in terror financing with hand in gloves with Pakistani handlers, Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat etc., who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from Jammu & Kashmir,” the ED said.

The ED investigation, the spokesman said, revealed they had received money in their personal accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, a charitable trust, but was being used for the purpose of receiving funds from students.

“Funds were further being ploughed into the terrorist activity in India in various ways such as giving money to stone pelters, providing money to the persons or terrorists based in J&K as per the instructions of Pakistan handlers such as Shah, Bhat etc.,” the ED said.