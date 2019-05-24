ED seeks cancellation of anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case.

The agency said the protection granted to Mr. Vadra by a trial court here on April 1 would be detrimental for the purpose of investigation. “The special judge has failed to appreciate that the respondent is a highly influential person. If he is granted a blanket protection of bail, there is all likelihood that the respondent shall tamper with the evidence and would influence witnesses,” the ED said.

“The bald denials to the basic facts, contrary to the records of the case, by the respondent only highlights his non-cooperative and evasive attitude,” said the ED’s petition, filed through advocate D.P. Singh.

The agency said that Mr. Vadra, instead of dispelling doubts and coming clean about his role in the case, has remained evasive throughout. The ED’s case against Mr. Vadra relates to alleged purchase of a London-based property worth £1.9 million.

The ED’s plea is likely to come up for hearing next week.

Medical records

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vadra submitted his medical records before a Delhi court. He has sought permission from the court to go abroad for medical reasons. Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the ED to verify his medical records and fixed May 29 as the date for hearing his application.