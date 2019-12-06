National

Ecuador says it has not given asylum to Nithyananda

A screenshot of 'Kailaasa.org' site.

A screenshot of 'Kailaasa.org' site.  

Country’s embassy also says no assistance was given to purchase any island

The Government of Ecuador did not grant asylum to wanted self-styled guru Nithyananda, said the Embassy of Ecuador in a statement issued on Friday.

The declaration came days after Nithyananda announced on a website that he had created Kailaasa, a 'Hindu homeland', on an island taken from Ecuador.

“Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on Mr Nithyananda left Ecuador, presumably on his way to Haiti,” said the statement from the Ecuadorian embassy here.

The embassy maintained that Nithyananda did not receive any help “in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador,” which is located on the Pacific Ocean.

It observed that the information linking Ecuador with Nithyananda was sourced from the website “https://kailaasa.org” which is maintained by the self-styled spiritual leader, who is wanted on charges of sex offence and abuse committed in India. It is understood that the statement was issued after several Indian TV channels aired contents from the website showing links between the self-styled spiritual leader and the Latin American country.

“Henceforth all digital or print media houses should refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to Mr Nithyananda,” declared the Ecuadorian statement.

