Economic mismanagement set to destroy millions of families: Rahul Gandhi

Economic “mismanagement” will destroy millions of families, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.
Also read: Why did India allow China to ‘justify’ the Galwan Valley clashes, asks Rahul Gandhi
“India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently.#BJPsDistractAndRule,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress leader tagged a news report of a survey that claimed 8 out of 10 Indian households lost incomes, and rural households suffered more than the urban ones.
In a separate statement, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the unemployment situation was going to get worse as many expat Indians would lose jobs because of a cut in H-1B visas by the U.S. and the fixing of a ceiling by countries like Kuwait.
“A bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf, with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15% of the total expat-population. This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many States like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home, where nothing but despair awaits them,” Mr Venugopal said.
“In 2018, India received close to $4.8 billion [approx. ₹35,939 crore at present rate] from Kuwait as remittances. The failure of the Modi government to create job opportunities at home, as also its buckling down to even hitherto friendly states in securing India’s interest, is more telling than ever before,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath